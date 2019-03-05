Destiny Slocum Named All-Pac 12

OSU Athletics

The Oregon State women's basketball team is 24-6 and ranked 11th in the nation in this weeks AP women's basketball poll.

The Beavers are led by former Mountain View standout Destiny Slocum. The sophomore point guard is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game this season and has topped 20 points 12 times. She also is dishing out 4.7 assists per game

Today Slocum and teammate Mikayla Pivec were named to the All-Pac 12 first team..

Slocum and Pivec were two of 15 players named to the all-Pac-12 team, based on votes of the league’s 12 coaches, the pair have started all 30 of the Oregon State games this season.

The Beavers open the Pac-12 tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas. No. 3 seed OSU will play a quarterfinal matchup against either No. 6 Utah or No. 11 Washington