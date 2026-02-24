When I look at a map of British Columbia, I’m aware that the overwhelming number of people live in a geographically small corner in the southwest. To the north and east, the scattered remnants are probably conservative people. I’m extrapolating from our own rural population in the United States. To the east of BC is Alberta, where there’s a noisy secession movement, but probably one that won’t be successful any time soon. I suspect most Canadians are patriots, just like most Americans (even some liberals here love their country, but for different reasons than the normal people).



Losing is Making Canada Miserable

I also understand that we aren’t happy when our favorite sports teams lose, but the bellyaching from Canadians online is getting stale and fast. I’m in several hockey communities on Facebook, and I finally got sick of listening to the whiners, and I said Sunday’s Olympic loss was for the booing of our national anthem by Canadian fans last year.

Hear me out. I may not like their leaders or how they vote, but I would never consider disrespecting their flag or national song. Because there are millions of people in their country who don’t always agree with national policy, and it has nothing to do with the game and sportsmanship. Several people responded to my comments that the loss was comeuppance for the boo birds, and they booed me.

There's a National Inferiority Complex

I didn’t get any replies to what I wrote next. I mentioned they had a national inferiority complex, had never put a man on the moon, and pointed out we don’t club defenseless baby seals. British Columbia just had a mass shooting, something they claim only happens here. The majority of their successful people now live in Hollywood and New York City. Housing is even more unaffordable north of the border than here. Their country could fall apart within five years. I don’t wish it upon them, but they need to understand their troubles aren’t caused by people like me, and a hockey game is the least of their problems.

