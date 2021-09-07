Diamond Rio & Molly Hatchet Playing Cactus Pete’s In Jackpot NV

Two incredibly popular bands have been added to the concert schedule at Cactus Pete's in Jackpot, Nevada. Both Diamond Rio, and Molly Hatchet, will perform separate shows in the next six weeks.

Jackpot's Cactus Pete's Resort & Casino is back to hosting live shows following many months of Covid-19 safety protocols that resulted in both the gala showroom and outdoor amphitheater being closed. Their popular free concerts were also cancelled for the better part of 2020. The venue has added country artists Diamond Rio, as well as classic rockers Molly Hatchet, to its upcoming concert schedule.

Diamond Rio, whose songs include "Norma Jean Riley," "Sawmill Road," and "Kentucky Mine," will perform at the venue this Friday and Saturday evening, September 10 and 11. Friday's show is scheduled for 9 P.M.; the band will play two performances on Saturday, at 7 P.M. and 9:30 P.M.

Molly Hatchet hits include "Flirtin With Disaster," "Whiskey Man," and "Bounty Hunter." They will perform on Friday, October 15 at 9 P.M., as well as Saturday, October 16, at 8 P.M.

Both bands will perform at Cactus Pete's Gala Showroom. Diamond Rio tickets start at $45, while Molly Hatchet tickets start at $30. The all female cover band, Iron Maidens, are also scheduled to play the venue on September 17 and 18.

To find out information regarding Cactus Pete's current safety protocols, including what amenities are presently open to its visitors, click here. For details about special offers, or other entertainment related information, you can contact the venue, at 775-755-2321. Cactus Pete's is located at 1385 Highway 93, in Jackpot, Nevada.

