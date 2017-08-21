Sure, the solar eclipse was awesome. But, if you were only looking up, then you missed out on a really cool show on the ground too.

About half an hour before and after the eclipse (maybe longer but that is when I noticed them), the shadows from trees all had a moon-shaped curve to them. I'm assuming this is similar to when you cut a hole in a cardboard box and the pinhole shadow reflects the eclipse. I don't know...science stuff. What I do know is that the eclipse and the shadows it caused were all awesome!