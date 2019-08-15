With its grosses from the last couple days, Toy Story 4 has officially earned more than $1 billion in theaters worldwide. That makes it the fifth film from Disney and its various studios to cross that threshold in 2019 — which is the first time in history any single company has had that many billion dollar movies in a single calendar year.

Here are the five Disney billion-dollar hits from 2019:

Captain Marvel - $1.12 billion Avengers: Endgame - $2.79 billion Aladdin - $1.03 billion Toy Story 4 $1.00 billion The Lion King - $1.34 billion

This stat gets even more staggering when you note there’s only one other $1 billion movie in 2019 — and it’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released by Sony, but produced in conjunction with Disney’s Marvel Studios. After those six films, nothing even comes close to that billion dollar mark; the seventh-biggest movie of 2019 is the Chinese blockbuster The Wandering Earth, which has earned about $700 million worldwide.

And Disney still has both Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opening later this year, meaning that barring some kind of inconceivable creative disaster, they will have at least seven $1 billion movies in 2019 when all is said and done. That is mind-boggling. And if it seems wild to you, imagine how it seems to all the other Hollywood studios that have to try to compete with this.