General Mills is holding a contest where you could win a new Playstation 5 (PS5) when you purchase certain cereal boxes. This is a pretty brilliant contest since for video game enthusiasts gaming is life, so why not make breakfast a game too? The 'Play Big, Win Big' contest actually started back in October of 2020 and runs through February 28, 2021. The big prize is a PS5, valued at $500, and there are thousands of other, smaller, prizes to be won.

To get an entry in the contest, you have to buy certain General Mills (they are calling themselves the Big G now for some reason) cereals and treat bars. The boxes are loaded with special codes that you enter on the Big G website to see if you are a winner. There are reports though that some people have been cheating at the game and opening product boxes at the store and taking out the codes without buying the cereal. So, beware of opened boxes when purchasing your Big G cereal and treat bars.

I'm not a big-time gamer, but I do play video games a few times a week. You can judge me here but the gaming consoles we use in my house are the Nintendo Wii and Playstation 2. We haven't upgraded systems in more than a decade, but I like the older systems and I still love playing GoldenEye on my 19-years-old Nintendo 64 from 2002. Needless to say, game systems have changed a lot since then. The Playstation 5 has been a big deal recently and has been selling out in stores as soon as it hits the shelves. The gaming system looks sleek and has a few upgraded features over the PS4 with a faster Solid State Drive, CPU, and can handle better resolution graphics.