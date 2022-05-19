Explore One Of A Kind Limestone Crags West Of Twin Falls ID

One of the Earth's largest concentrations of limestone, quartz, and calcite can be found less than two hours northwest of Twin Falls, Idaho. It's an awe-inspiring, yet arid region of the state, where shade is in short supply and snakes are known to dwell in large numbers.

I've had the privilege of getting to explore a great deal of Idaho's landscape. From the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in central Idaho to the banks of the Snake River in the Magic Valley, and the state's Bruneau Desert located in the southwest. Found within the borders of the Gem State is almost every type of landscape imaginable. From some of the deepest canyons on Earth and some of the tallest sand dunes in North America, Idaho is an outdoor lover's paradise.

Another marvel of the Gem State are the Shoofly Oolite trails located west of the Mountain Home Air Force Base. Grand View is the area where the trails can be found, which is just over 100 miles northwest from Twin Falls. To walk the trails from start to finish takes less than an hour, and the region is classified as an easy hike.

Those who have taken the walk along the trails do recommend bringing a lot of water, and snake bites are a very real danger at Shoofly Oolite. These rock formations are some of the oldest in the world, and packing a camera is a must.

Remember to share some pictures with us if you happen to get out to Shoofly Oolite this spring or summer. Have fun!

