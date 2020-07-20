VIDEO: Get Outdoors; Tubing, Ziplining & Kayaking In South Idaho

With the Coronavirus pandemic weighing heavily on people's minds and causing many to stay in doors for the most part, it's nice to see there are some that are not letting the pandemic keep them from having a good time.

I'll be the first to admit it, the Coronavirus has dictated how my family and I spend our free time for the past four months. We have a four-year-old boy, so parks with slides and playsets are something we avoid like the plague. We have gone on a couple of camping trips and been kayaking recently, but aside from that, its been a fairly uneventful summer.

I recently came across a July 14 video posted to YouTube on the channel of one Kendall Johnson, who does quite a bit of traveling and shares videos of her experiences. The three-minute production is a nice reminder that we can get outside and enjoy ourselves, despite all the negative social and health factors currently causing many to remain in their own private bubbles.

The year 2020 will always carry with it a dark shadow in world history. Disease, political and social disorder, international isolation and chaos and anxiety have all been in the forefront of every media outlet for the first half of the year. We need more videos like this one to remind us how to have a good time.

The Magic Valley has so many amazing things to see and do. Ziplining, kayaking, camping and tubing can all be found right here in Twin Falls, and pose a relatively low health risk when it comes to COVID-19 if the proper precautions are taken. The tubing park featured in this video is Steadman Ranch, which is located east of Twin Falls, in the city of American Falls.

Thanks to Kendall and her friends for putting this one up. Instead of turning the news on after work, we should be following the example set by this group.