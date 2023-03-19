BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating the death of a Twin Falls man who exited a moving SUV Sunday morning on the interstate near Boise. According to Idaho State Police, the investigation is ongoing into the suspicious death of a 25-year-old Twin Falls man who died when he exited a Ford Explorer just east of Boise on Interstate 84 at around 8:27 a.m. A 23-year-old Twin Falls woman had been driving the SUV eastbound at the time of the incident that blocked both lanes of traffic for about two hours.

