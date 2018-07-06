Fire Destroys Onion Storage Warehouse in Southwestern Idaho

PARMA, Idaho (AP) — A large fire has destroyed an onion storage building in Parma in southwestern Idaho.

Parma Fire Chief James Cook says the warehouse that caught fire late Thursday was stacked with wooden crates for onions that burned hot and fast.

He says the warehouse owned by JC Watson Co. was fully in flames when firefighters arrived.

Cook says the building is a total loss.

There were no reports of injuries, and no damage estimate was provided.