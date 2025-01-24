Idaho is Careening Toward a Spring Drought

here As the New Year began we were looking ahead to some great runoff. The snowpack was heavy in the mountains and there were welcome rains in the valleys. Since then, Mother Nature has pulled the plug. The long-range forecast looks to continue dry. While it remains cold in the mountains, there hasn’t been much added to the earlier carpet of snow. We might need a dramatic reversal in the jet stream for a reversal.

Click here to see the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of the state is now listed as abnormally dry.

I keep asking people in politics what the battle plan is as our population expands. It’s almost triple what it was a little more than three decades ago. Last summer the Census Bureau claimed we surpassed the two million mark, most of whom live in the river valleys.

During our Governor’s State-of-the-State Address, he referenced the efforts being made to ensure we have water for agriculture. While there are things we all know there are limits.

Population growth has slowed somewhat, but I’ve written before about the fires in California. Many of the people who lost their homes are never going to rebuild there. Many will be coming here.

Yes, we’ve enshrined first in time for water rights, and we also know from recent experience that ballot measures can alter the state constitution. New homeowners drink and shower in water, and feed their lawns. They can also vote.

It’s my hope we’re not whistling past the graveyard.

