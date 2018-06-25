First “Splash N Flick” Held At Twin Falls City Pool

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation department is doing a lot this summer, and on July 7th they are having an event at the Twin Falls City Pool called " Splash N Flick ".

It is exactly like it sounds. They are opening up the pool at 8:30 p.m. on July 7th and they will be playing "The Little Mermaid" starting at 9:30 p.m.

A great event for the whole family or just to get the kids out of the house and doing some fun activity for a while. Plus, what a better movie to watch after swimming than "The Little Mermaid".