‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Started a Petition to Remake Season 8

Thousands of angry Game of Thrones fans have signed a petition to remake Season 8.

As of Thursday morning (May 16) petition titled "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers." had more than 400,000 signatures and is rising by the minute.

The person behind the petition claims, "[Showrunners] David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on."

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," they added.

WARNING: Major Game of Thrones spoilers ahead.

People have been very vocal about their disappointment in the final season of the hit HBO show, especially after last week's penultimate episode saw Daenerys Targaryen became the Mad Queen and completely burn down King’s Landing with her dragon. Then, of course, there's the way Cersei Lannister died, which didn't exactly meet fans' expectations. A lot of viewers felt like the writers completely abandoned the show's character development and the prophecies which they've been foreshadowing since the very first season.

As one person explained in the comments section of the petition, "I have loved GoT since the beginning. All the twists and turns. But this season is the worst yet. It's too rushed. Needs MORE episodes. Ugh so disappointed."

We're not surprised fans aren't happy. After all, even some of the show's cast has low-key expressed their dissatisfaction over how the series ends. Not only did Kit Harington straight up say the finale is "disappointing," but Maisie Williams revealed she "doesn't think anyone is going to be satisfied."

The last Game of Thrones episode airs this Sunday, May 19th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.