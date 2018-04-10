One Idaho Town is Game On For Game Of Thrones

I know a guy who builds homes named after Seinfeld characters.

He even has a model named the Vandelay! His love of the show is shared in glossy brochures offering varied floor plans.

Now a developer is taking things beyond just naming homes after a TV series. I believe it’s in a neighborhood in Kuna. Entire streets are being named after characters from Game of Thrones. I’ve seen perhaps just one full episode but I know people addicted to the program. Mashable.com has the story.

No word on whether any dragons will be patrolling the neighborhood skies.