‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer: The End Is Here

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO in a little over a month. In just 40 days, the final season begins. Six weeks later, it will all be over. Today, the latest (final?) trailer for the season debuted online. Watch it above.

The only synopsis that came with the trailer:

The trailer is here. #GameofThrones The final season 4.14

Some other details we do know: The season’s six episodes are directed by David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, and Game of Thrones series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Benioff and Weiss wrote the final four of episodes themselves; the other two are by Dave Hill and Bryan Cogman. The highlight of the trailer might be the line “I know death, he’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” from Arya. Or maybe it’s Jaime Lannister’s intriguing line “I promised to fight for the living. And I intend to keep that promise.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO with its final season premiere on April 14.