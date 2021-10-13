The pink trash cans have been around Twin Falls for a few years now and if you don't have one yet, October is the perfect month to do it.

How To Get A Pink Trash Can In Southern Idaho

If you've seen the pretty pink garbage bins around town and wondered how to get one, it's really simple. All you need to do is call the trash company and tell them you want a pink bin to help support breast cancer awareness and the fight against cancer. The pink cans cost $50 and they'll deliver them to your house.

As an added bonus this month for Breast Cancer Awareness, order your pink trash can from Western Waste Services. You can get a pink breast cancer awareness bin for your home, business, or for an upcoming event. When you get your bin, 100 percent of the money goes to either the St. Luke's Mobile Mammography Unit or the North Canyon Medical Center Genius 3D Mammography SmartCurve System. Either way, all the money stays local and helps people right here in Southern Idaho.

When you get your pink bin, you get to choose if your donation goes to St. Luke's or North Canyon. The initial cost is $50 and then $25 per year after that. So far more than $25,000 has been donated to the programs.

PSI Environmental also offers pink trash bins to their customers for $50. read about how to get one in our previous story.

