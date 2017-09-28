Breast Cancer Awareness Month — 6 Great Charities That Deserve Your Donations

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month represents an opportunity for all Americans to devote some time to offering their support to the millions of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It's also a good time to find out what you can do to help. Whether it's participating in rallies or organizing fund-raisers or donating to charity, October is a time when all of us can come together with those goals in mind.

First, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services offers three ideas for how to spread the word about steps women can take to detect breast cancer early:

Ask doctors and nurses to speak to women about the importance of getting screened for breast cancer.

Encourage women ages 40 to 49 to talk with their doctors about when to start getting mammograms.

Organize an event to talk with women ages 50 to 74 in your community about getting mammograms every two years.

Below, we've put together links to six breast cancer awareness charities that are most deserving of your support, but before that, let's go over a few key pieces of information. Breast cancer is the second-most-common cancer in American women (following skin cancer). There are about 3 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., and about one out of every eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. It is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women (following lung cancer).

The American Cancer Society has issued the following estimates for 2022:

About 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 51,400 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).

About 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.

The good news is, you can help (even if you don’t look great in pink). If you want to step up and support the cause right now, we found seven ways you can click through and donate without leaving your chair. (You can find an exhaustive list of respected charities here.) When you find a cause you want to get behind, check them out at Charity Navigator to see how your money will be spent and how your charity ranks among others with similar missions.