Good Neighbor Days Canceled in Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A annual event held in the community of Kimberly has been canceled this year out of safety concerns because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Kimberly Good Neighbor Days will not happen this year our of concerns of the coronavirus, according to a notice issued by the Kimberly Good Neighbor Days Planning Committee.

"We were excited to hold the event, but want everyone to know the safety of our neighbors is our utmost priority," said the committee in a statement shared to social media.

At this time the committee said the event will not be rescheduled for the year.