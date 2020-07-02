Things We Say Today That Wouldn’t Make Sense In 2019

2020 is officially half way over and it has been a whirlwind of weird. Life is now like a reality show and we are expected to expect the unexpected so nothing surprises us anymore. In just the first six months of 2020, here are a few of the odd things that happened:

UFO's were confirmed real by the US government.

Murder Hornets are a thing but just didn't live up to their name.

A pandemic shut down the world.

Australia was on fire...but then it wasn't because we all got distracted by something else.

You are expected to wear a mask when you go in a bank.

Drive-by birthday parties are a thing.

Some people want to defund the police and riots have destroyed some communities.

Toilet paper and hand sanitizer became a type of currency when stores began running out.

That was just the first half of the year. We could still see the rise of Cthulhu or the Apocalypse. Fingers crossed that neither of those happen and we can just get through the year with a coronavirus vaccine and not have it ruin Christmas.

With all the weird stuff happening, there are a lot of phrases we are throwing around that would not make any sense to someone a year ago. Even from month to month we have new craziness to talk about. This has been the focus of some great videos online where a person gets to talk to their past self and update them on the future.

What are a few things you say or have heard this year that wouldn't make any sense to someone in 2019? Leave a comment below to let us know.