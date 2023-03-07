Public Services for Former Gov. Phil Batt

BOISE, Idaho(KLIX)-The public will be able to pay their respects to former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt you passed away on Saturday on his 96 birthday. The Governor's Office announced public services will begin Thursday this week for the former farmer from Wilder.

On Thursday, March 9, Gov. Batt's body will be transferred to the Idaho Capitol. The Idaho National Guard band will perform the honors while the Idaho Air National Guard will conduct a flyover, if weather permits. Current Gov. Brad Little along with former governors C.L. "Butch" Otter, Dirk Kempthorne and U.S. Senator Jim Risch will say a few words. Gov. Batt will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Friday morning.

Funeral Services for former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt

Gov. Batt will be moved at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, to the Cathedral of the Rockies and the funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the services. There will be a reception afterward at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St. Boise. After the reception a private procession will be lead by Idaho State Police to the Wilder Cemetery for a private burial. Flags are to remain at half-staff in honor of Gov. Batt until the morning of March 11.

