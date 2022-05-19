School is getting out and summer is approaching quickly. The weather seems to be consistently getting warmer, and the events are piling up every weekend. This weekend is packed full of events, and there is no reason to be bored or inside in Twin Falls this weekend, unless you want to be. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin and the Magic Valley.

Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 Vintage Vixens Market

This weekend will hold an event that will have something for everyone and you won't want to miss browsing all that the Vintage Vixens Market has to offer. The event will start on Friday and be open from 10 AM until 7 PM, and be open on Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM. Admission is $5, and they will have everything from clothes, crafts, jewelry, antiques, furniture, art, and so much more from vendors across the region. There will be food trucks, and live music performed by Ellie Mae, Taura Leigh, and Alexa Sluder. Head on out and see what you can find. The event will be taking place at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

Friday, May 20 - Putters Reopening

After a long off-season and a fire to the clubhouse, Putters will be reopening for the summer with a new and improved clubhouse. The ribbon ceremony will be at noon, and from 12 PM until 2 PM on Friday, you can get a round of miniature golf for half price. Prices for the season will be the same as they have been in the past, with kids three to eight being $6 and everyone else is $9. Make sure to get outside and enjoy a round of mini-golf this weekend.

Friday, May 20 - Reed's Dairy Grand Opening

What better way is there to start a weekend than with some ice cream? The answer is with ice cream that you can only get in Idaho. While Canyon Rim Creamery, who previously occupied the location, had a deal with Reed's Dairy, Reed's will now be fully taking over the store and opening Reed's ice cream and dairy store. Their grand opening is set for this Friday, May 20, with the store opening to the public at 2 PM. Start your weekend off with some ice cream, a grilled cheese, and fresh milk you can only get in Idaho. The store is located at 163 Cheney Drive W in Twin Falls

Friday, May 20 Through Sunday, May 22 - Monster Truckz Mayhem

For a family night out or some bonding with the kids on your own, then Monster Truckz Mayhem, which takes place in Glenns Ferry is the perfect event for you. The event will be held at the Elmore County Fairgrounds and there will be four shows, with the first being Friday at 7 PM. Saturday will host two shows at 2 PM and 7 PM, with Sunday being the final one of the weekend at 2 PM. Tickets are $30 for adults, but you can get them for $16.50 if you buy them online in advance with the first 100 adults deal. Make sure to get your free kid's ticket online as well. There will be a free pit party two hours before each show with a bounce house, and truck slide, and you can see the trucks up close and ride in one. The event will also feature Nitro Motocross and someone being shot out of a monster truck cannon.

Friday, May 20 Through Sunday, May 29 - Magic Valley Mall Carnival

What better way to spend a beautiful weekend evening than at a carnival stuffing your face with fried food, riding rides, and playing games? The Magic Valley Mall Carnival is back this year, and all the fun, delicious smells and light start this Friday at 4 PM. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $30 and there will also be games and food, such as funnel cakes, corndogs, Carmel apples, and much more. Depending on which site you look at, depends on how late the carnival stays open. According to Facebook, the hours will be 4 PM until 11 PM on Friday, and 1 PM until 11 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday will be 4 PM until 10 PM. According to the Silver State Amusement website, which is who puts the fair on, the hours will be from 4 PM until 10 PM Friday and 1 PM until 10 PM on Saturday and Sunday. All next week will then be 4 PM until 10 PM as well. I say, stay until they tell you it is time to leave.

Saturday, May 21 POW/MIA in Twin Falls

While this may not seem like a normal, fun weekend activity, it is a once-in-a-lifetime event and is something all of us in Twin should want to do this weekend. After 72 years, Pfc K. Bridger will be returning home to be buried next to his mom after giving his life in the Korean war, and finally being identified. While POW/MIA ceremonies take place throughout the country, it isn't often one that happens in your town. Make sure to line the streets and show your respects and American pride beginning at 12:30 for a motorcycle escort. The route will begin at 1550 Kimberly Road, travel up to Addison then go down Eastland. There will also be a dinner and silent auction later Saturday night at the Turf Club, beginning at 5 PM, with tickets being $25.

Saturday, May 21 - Friends Furever Golf Tournament

If you enjoy golf and you enjoy animals, then there is the perfect event for you taking place this weekend. If you enjoy one, but not the other, it is still a good event for you and that is the fourth annual Friends Furever Golf Tournament taking place at the Canyon Springs Golf Course. It is $75 to enter the tournament, with all proceeds going to help support the Friends Furever Animal Rescue. Your entry fee will get you into the tournament, green fees, driving range, a cart, and lunch. For those that want to give but perhaps do not play golf, there will be a silent auction and raffles as well.

Saturday, May 21 - Magic Valley Speedway

A good way to enjoy a Saturday night in Twin is to go to the Magic Valley Speedway and watch the races. It can be a fun family night, a guys' night out, or even a way to escape your family and friends for a few hours. This weekend there will be winged sprint cars, super lates, mods, and midgets. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for those 62 and over, $9 for kids six to twelve, and free for kids five and under. The races begin at 5 PM on Saturday. As always, military and first responders are free with proof of ID or by being in uniform.

It should be a fantastic weekend weather-wise, the biggest problem will be trying to figure out which of the above events to do and how many you would like to try and do. If none of these are what you are looking for, maybe you should get out and go camping, fishing, kayaking, or spend a day on a boat. If you need to do yard work, the weather should be nice for it. There is no reason to be bored or stuck inside this weekend unless that is what you want to do. Eat some ice cream, some fried food, ride some rids, shop, be entertained by monster trucks, golf, and honor a fallen hero. There is much to do this weekend. No matter what you do, have a fantastic weekend.

