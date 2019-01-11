Have You Seen The Scarves And Hats On This Twin Falls Bridge?
If you drive down the singing bridge you will see along side the railings, there are scarves and hats tied around it. These are free for the taking.
The Magic Valley is great at helping people in their community. Someone or multiple people decided to hang these scarves so anyone in need can take them.
For those who want to contribute, or can, just tie the warm clothes to the bridge and maybe help someone stay a little warmer this winter.