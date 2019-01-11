Watch for Freezing Fog to the South and East of Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers from the Magic Valley headed east or south should watch for freezing fog, according to the National Weather Service. Idaho Forecasters have issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for eastern Idaho and northeastern Nevada. If you travel on Interstate 86 east of Burley or south of Jackpot, Nevada you may encounter lower visibility and slick roads. This morning 511.idaho.org reports state highways 81, 77, and Interstate 84 east of the Mini-Cassia areas of icy patches.

The NWS in Pocatello warns visibility will be anywhere from 1/2 to 3 miles, dropping to a 1/4 mile in some areas. The fog may drop a layer of ice making road conditions 'extremely' slick. Freezing drizzle could also produce a layer of ice. The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.