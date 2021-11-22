Help Keep Twin Falls Idaho Residents Warm With Local Blanket Drive
A local Twin Falls business is collecting blankets to help keep people in the Magic Valley warm. After they are collected they will be distributed to different organizations throughout the Magic Valley.
Details About Blanket Drive
OrthoPro of Twin Falls is collecting blankets through the middle of December. They are looking for new or gently used blankets that can be distributed to different organizations around the Magic Valley. They are located at 1437 Parkview Drive Suite 200. They are accepting donations during their regular business hours - Monday through Friday between 8:20 am and 5 pm.
What organizations could use the blankets
Surprisingly a lot of organizations could use new and used blankets. They do not have a list of all the organizations they will be distributing to, but I can imagine they will go to places like Valley House, Voices Against Violence and Idaho Angels. Those are just a few. We will let you know where the blankets will be distributed when we get more information.
More Information about OrthoPro
OrthoPro of Twin Falls has been in the area for over 17 years. They provide care for those who need orthotics and prosthetics, including in the pediatrics field. According to their website they use cutting-edge technology to help keep their customers in the best orthotics and prosthetics they can.
We all know that one closet in our house that has had brand new or gently used blankets sitting there for years. This is the perfect time to go through and make a difference for someone else.