Idaho Bear Leaving Zoo for Arkansas

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) An Indian bear considered a vulnerable species is leaving Idaho for a new home in a few days. The Idaho Falls Zoo announced the sloth bear cub, Pabu, will be headed to the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas this Friday. The public's last chance to see the bear will be Thursday. The zoo says Pabu was born in late 2016 and is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. “We are going to miss the silly antics and big personality of this mischievous little guy,” said Carnivore Keeper Dallas LaDucer, in a Facebook post “but it’s time for him to begin a new phase in his life.”

Zoo officials say the move will help the long-term health of the sloth bear species who will eventually be paired with a female to hopefully breed with. Check out the video below: