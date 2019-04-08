Saving The Planet? Idaho Builds Solar And India Builds Coal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has placed the end of the world 12 years away. After reading about a new coal fired plant in India I wonder if the number is now 11 or even something more precise. Let’s say, 10 years, 8 months and 23 hours.

This is great until the farm expands and then needs a larger transmission network. The writer says that’s when the price of energy begins to rise.

You can read the details about the Indian coal plant and the Idaho solar farm by clicking this link . Last week I posted a story about the solar farm and how its promise of cheap energy may be temporary. An environmental writer at Forbes explains the closure of a coal plant provides a transmission network for the proposed solar farm.

What caught my attention about the coal plant in India is the overall energy plan of neighboring Bangladesh. The smaller country will buy the power from India. In an effort to raise its people from poverty Bangladesh is willing to use any means necessary and coal is cheap and it’s easy.

Why aren’t U.S. environmentalists demanding India and Bangladesh cease? After all, the atmosphere is a globally shared resource.