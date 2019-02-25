Idaho Dairy to Build Large Milk Processing Plant in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – An Idaho dairy has plans to build a milk processing plant in Twin Falls, potentially creating more than 100 jobs.

Gem State Dairy Products LLC said on Monday that it plans to establish in the community one of the largest aseptic milk processing plants in the U.S.

"The city of Twin Falls is excited to welcome Gem State's processing facility to the community, adding value to the dairy sector,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said in a statement. “Their new operations will tap into the deep agricultural roots of the area, deliver unique products, and provide great jobs to support individuals and families in Twin Falls."

The facility is expected to break ground on the 200,000 square-foot facility south of town this summer. The plant will leverage the latest technologies to produce a variety of milk products, according to Gem State Dairy, noting that milk processing at the plant will likely begin in summer 2020.

“This vertically integrated bottling facility will be one of the newest and largest aseptic processing facilities in the country," said Tom Mikesell, spokesperson for Gem State Dairy Products. "The state-of-the-art facility will utilize the most current technology available to the market. That will allow Gem State to provide its customers with high-quality and lower-cost alternatives for milk and dairy-based beverages.”