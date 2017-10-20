Idaho Deputies Recover BB Gun at School, Student in Custody

MARSING, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho have arrested an 18-year-old high school student they say brought to school a BB gun that looked like a realistic, fully functioning handgun. The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Wednesday went to Marsing High School and took into custody Seth J. Ramirez and recovered the BB gun. Ramirez is being held in the Owyhee County Jail on suspicion bringing a weapon to school and intimidation of a witness, both misdemeanors. Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. It's not clear if he has an attorney. Chief Deputy Lynn Bowman says deputies responded to a report of a weapon at the school. He says the BB gun looks like a type of handgun used by some law enforcement agencies. Authorities say no one was injured.