Idaho Falls Symphony Plans Tribute To Composer Danny Elfman

When I asked my kids about music in movies and who wrote it they were able to name John Williams thanks to Star Wars and Superman and they surprisingly knew Hanz Zimmer. I'm assuming that is courtesy of the Pirates Of The Caribbean movies. Both of those composers have a pretty recognizable feel and sound to their music. There is another composer that we have all heard, with arguably an even more recognizable sound to his music, who's name you may not know. That man is Danny Elfman and his music is all over the place but usually has a darker feel and sound to it. He's done loads of movies with Tim Burton which would explain the darker and fantasy feel to his scores. His movies include: Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Pee Wee's Big Adventure. He also wrote the theme to the Simpson's.

My point is not to write a biography of how great Danny Elfman is (he is great and you'll love his band Oingo Boingo if you don't already) but to show you that a short road trip should be in your future. The Idaho Falls Symphony is doing an entire concert dedicated to the music of Elfman on February 15, 2020. The music was chosen for the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Red Dress event and will happen at the Idaho Falls Civic Center fro the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased online and range between $7.50 and $40 per person.

If you still aren't sure if you know who Danny Elfman is you can watch/listen to the video below and you'll definitely recognize a lot of his music.