Idaho Lands In Top Five Most Adventurous States Says Survey

A recent survey taken by a national life insurance company named the state of Idaho as being in the top five as far as having plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The survey , taken by TermLife2Go , based their findings on abundance of recreational spots statewide, subscription magazine sales geared toward outdoor enthusiasts and other criteria. Idaho raked forth on the list, behind Utah, Montana and Colorado.

TermLife2Go

National park acreage was a common connection for the majority of states that ended up in the top 10. Mississippi ranked last nationally as most adventurous states. Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona and Washington rounded out the top 10.

Alaska and Hawaii were surprisingly absent from the top 20. Although Idaho doesn't have a single, designated national park, the Gem State trails only Alaska and California as far as single states with the largest wilderness acreage , according to wilderness.net. Idaho's Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness has more that 2.3 million acres of wilderness alone.