Most of us like a hot meal. At least once a day. For many older Idahoans, this comes with a visit from their local senior center. In Twin Falls, food inflation has reduced meal deliveries from five days a week to just three. The Twin Falls Senior Center is eating the cost difference, and volunteers are hard-pressed to cover their share of gasoline on their routes. They pick up the hot food late mornings at the center and then fan out along 13 routes. That’s only in the city. There are numerous other programs in the Magic Valley, all dealing with the same challenges.

Here's How You Can Get Involved

A July 23rd fundraiser is planned at the Magic Valley Mall. On a Thursday morning before the mall officially opens. The indoor walk-a-thon requires a registration fee for kids, teenagers, and adults. You can learn more by emailing director@tfseniorcenter.net or calling (208) 734-5034. Registration fees and sponsorships will help cover some of the costs of the meal program. Additionally, the center would gladly accept any contributions and large endowments. Drivers are always needed for deliveries and as substitutes on routes.

The Program is a Life Saver

For many of the clients of the meal program, the delivery is the only contact they have with other people for days at a time. Some of the recipients no longer drive, and the closest family for some is hundreds of miles away. These are people who built this community, and are often forgotten because they’re out of sight.

For seniors who can still travel, the center opens mid-day on weekdays for fellowship and lunch.