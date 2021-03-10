Twin Falls Senior Center Reopened; Allowing 50 Seniors In Per Day

The Twin Falls Senior Center has officially been reopened since March 1st but there are still some restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Seniors who want to come to the center must make a reservation.

Only 50 seniors will be allowed in the senior center each day and the senior must call and make a reservation with the center to make sure they have a guaranteed place and to maintain social distancing, 50 people capacity. The Twin Falls Senior Center was shut down for almost a year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

With the senior center now open it is a great opportunity for seniors to get out and socialize again and get a good meal. Many seniors rely heavily on food from the Twin Falls Senior Center whether at the center itself or through the Meals on Wheels program.

There is no doubt the pandemic has caused some mental strain on people, especially seniors who are more susceptible and have been isolated a lot more. Seniors need to get out and socialize, get some exercise, get some food and have some fun and thankfully the Twin Falls Senior Center offers that to many of them.

50 people per day doesn't sound like a lot but that is 50 people who can now have a safe place to eat a meal and socialize. They are still sitting 6 feet apart and there are still masks that are required when not eating but it's a start.

If you or someone you know would like to make a reservation with the senior center each morning their number is 208 734 5084