Idaho State Football Opens with 38-13 Win

As they did last year the Idaho State Bengals opened the football season at the expense of Western Colorado. The 2018 final was 45-10 Bengals and last night ISU topped the Mountaineers 38-13.

Idaho State, 6-5 a year ago didn't really name a starting quarterback until Matt Struck lined up behind center to start the game.

Struck responded by throwing four touchdown passes and he ran for another TD. Struck threw for 385 yards hitting Tanner Connor for two scores and connecting with Mitch Gueller on another. Gueller was the Bengals top receiver last year with 62 total receptions.

The Bengals are now 22-1 against Division II opponents, losing only to Central Washington in 2009.

Idaho State takes a step up in competition September 14th when they travel to Salt lake City to face Utah. The Utes are picked to win the Pac-12 South.