Woman Charged with Assault at Idaho Statehouse Demonstration

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was arrested for assault Saturday during a demonstration at the Idaho Statehouse following an announcement on the presidential election.

According to Idaho State Police, Deisha Payne, 19, of Meridian was taken into custody at around 6 p.m. and charged with one count of assault. ISP said about 100 people had showed up outside the Statehouse from two separate groups, reportedly some for President Donald Trump and some for President Elect Joe Biden,troopers were there to keep them separated.

ISP said one trooper had seen a woman reach out and try to grab another woman which made them fall down several stairs; the trooper tried to stop the encounter and also fell. No one was hurt during the incident. Payne was cooperative with ISP and booked into the Ada County Jail.