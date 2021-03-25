Idaho Tax Filing Deadline to be Pushed Back to May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho is working to push back the state income tax filing date a month in line with federal changes.

Gov. Brad Little has asked the Idaho State Tax Commission to work on moving the tax filing deadline from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021 to conform with changes made to the federal tax filing deadline.

Idaho law makers had been working on legislation that would have moved the tax deadline before the Legislature recessed for two weeks because of COVID-19 illnesses. According to the governor's office, Idaho is among a handful of states that have not changed the tax filing date.

Idaho Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke said once the Legislature returns on April 6, they'll press law makers to approve the legislation quickly.

