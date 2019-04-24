Idaho’s Jacob Maxwell Advances to the Top 24 on ‘The Voice’

He's becoming a superstar on NBC's The Voice and he's from right here in Idaho! Meet Jacob Maxwell.

John Legend saved Jacob during the Cross Battles last night! The 20-year-old battled it out with Team Blake's Carter Lloyd singing Shania Twain's hit "You're Still the One."

The next time you can catch Jacob will be Monday, April 29th at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Jacob is a Coeur d'Alene native initially impressed the judges during the blind auditions by singing Taylor Swift's "Delicate."

Blake Shelton is once again leading the pack with 8 singers on his team, John Legend has 6 contestants including Jacob Maxwell, judge Kelly Clarkson has 6 singers and Adam Levine has 4 members on his team.

According to an article on KTVB , there have been mixed feelings among the public on whether or not Jacob should have been saved. Some expressed excitement and gratitude to John Legend for saving Jacob, while others were disappointed and didn't feel he was deserving. Check out the video below and judge for yourself!