Is it Legal to Own This Animal in Idaho?

The answer is yes, but with some restrictions. You’ll need a permit. Only three states allow ownership without permission.

I Know You've always wondered About Owning One

Since kangaroos aren’t native to North America, I’ll surmise you need a permit in Idaho because we don’t want them taking over rangeland. Libertarians can make an argument that if they want to own the animals, they don’t need a note from the nanny state. However, good luck against the political clout of the ranching and farming industries!

If you look at this in reverse, when rabbits were introduced to Australia, there were devastating consequences.



The three states that allow kangaroos without a permit are Wisconsin, West Virginia, and South Carolina. Two of those states can get very cold, and probably wouldn’t be good kangaroo habitat. If you think of the Australian Outback, South Carolina isn’t a good spot either.

They Could be Comfortable in the Mountain West

The Outback resembles our high desert.

Thirty-seven states prohibit ownership of kangaroos. That probably has an exclusion for zoos.

It does strike me that most people have no interest in owning a kangaroo, and I can’t even imagine how the debates got started with most state legislatures. But then, politicians have never been accused of spending their limited time in session mulling over small matters to avoid dealing with something more controversial. Plus, debating invasive species grabs headlines, and more than a few people in the office like to see their names in print.

