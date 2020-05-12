This is a pretty awesome video from the band members of the department of music at Idaho State University. Since they couldn't all crowd into one room to perform the graduation staple song, they did the next best thing and performed a bunch of solo versions and combined them later into one video. Honestly, the final product is probably cooler than if they had performed it together as a group. You get to see each individual up close playing their instrument or singing.

I'm a band nerd. Through my school years I started playing trumpet in 4th grade and that was my main instrument until I graduated. But, I learned to love music and picked up a few other instruments on my way through school including: French horn, Baritone, drums, guitar, bass, and ukulele. I didn't see a ukulele in the ISU video, maybe I missed it, but I did see all my other instruments along with dozens of others.

I've seen a lot of these types of compilation videos since the pandemic began and they may be one of the few good things to come from the pandemic. The music department and staff at ISU made the video to support the Bengal class of 2020. Thanks ISU for taking the time to make this video.