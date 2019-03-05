Jared Leto : Cornering the market on extremely pale comic-book characters since 2016.

First Leto played the Joker in Suicide Squad. Now he’s jumped ship from DC to Marvel, where he’s working on the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius for Sony Pictures. Can something technically be a spinoff if the character has never appeared in any of the previous movies. Either way, the Morbius movie is already underway. As Leto tweeted from the set, they’ve already shot a week on the movie:

Morbius is sometimes referred to as a “Living Vampire,” meaning he needs to drink blood to survive but he was never bitten by a bat or a Transylvania weirdo or anything like that. Instead, an experiment gone wrong gave him super powers and a thirst for human Gatorade. He debuted in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #101, but he’s also had his own comic book series on a couple of occasions. Following the success of Venom — a Spider-Man spinoff without Spidey in it — Sony is looking to continue that concept and expand their mini Marvel Comics universe even further.

Morbius , directed by Safe House and Life filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, opens in theaters in the Summer of 2020.