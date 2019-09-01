Keith Urban Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ in Concert, Swift Raves

Keith Urban once had Taylor Swift as an opening act on his tour—now, years later, the singer is covering one of his former opener's songs while on tour! Urban treated a Washington State Fair audience to his rendition of Swift's current single "Lover" Saturday (Aug. 31), a move that won raves from Swift herself.

Instagram

Swift posted an effusive message in her Instagram stories, saying that he covered the song "flawlessly." It's not clear if she was actually in the audience (probably unlikely), but she noted, "I am screaming" and pronounced the performance "so beautiful."

Urban is an outspoken fan of the song, having noted on Twitter last month his appreciation: "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the 'art' of making music."

Swift, who clearly is a huge Urban admirer, kept the love going, bubbling with the response: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE NICEST THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID - you’re just the best and so kind to say this."

Urban is by far not the only one who is in love with "Lover." The album from which the song takes its name has earned more sales in its first five days of release than any album since her previous album, Reputation, in 2017. Lover has earned more than 750,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., of which more than 625,000 are actual album sales, as reported by Nielsen Music.

In addition, the album has hit #1 in 98 countries on iTunes. On the Spotify U.S. chart, every song debuted in the top 25 with 9 in the top 10. Lover also broke the global record as the 'top album debut in the history of Amazon Music.'"

