Lagoon Opens Saturday With Addition Of Beer Garden

Lagoon theme park in Utah has announced that they are officially opening up for the season this weekend. This season, they have added a beer garden for the adults!

So, it is obviously very exciting that the theme park is opening this weekend, but the addition of the beer garden may not be as exciting for some. There have been some people complaining that beer and roller coasters, family fun, doesn't really mix. Others are excited for the addition.

The park already allowed picnicking and people to bring in their own food and drink, as long as there were no glass containers. Plus, alcohol will not be allowed on the beach portion of the park.

Either way, it is here for 2019. The park isn't open daily until June, but you can head down there for the weekends. Camping sites and the beach don't open up until May. You can purchase tickets for weekends or season passes now.