Magic Valley 2018 Festival Of Giving Schedule Of Events

The Magic Valley Festival of Giving has a new home for 2018 and lots of fun events. The Festival of Giving will be November 16th through the 19 at the Fleur de Lis Ranch in Twin Falls. Along with the general exhibition of the trees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, November 17th through the 19th, there are also a number of special events for the Festival of Giving . Proceeds benefit the Festival charities.

The Festival of Giving location this year is the beautiful Fleur de Lis Ranch , which you have no doubt seen on your way to the airport. Admission to the general exhibition is $1, a canned food item, or a new unwrapped toy.