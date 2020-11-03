Magic Valley Election Highlights
Here is a look at some specific races in the Magic Valley and state. For a full list of results statewide go HERE:
Sen. Jim Risch beat out Paulette Jorden, 62% to 33%.
Rep. Mike Simpson retains his position against challengers.
Rep. Russ Fulcher will also retain his position.
Minidoka County
The ballot measure to recall the mayor for the city of Heyburn:
For: 62.96%
Against: 37.04%
Twin Falls County
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Levy
Yes 59%
No 37%
Twin Falls County Commissioner
Brent Reinke 76%
Jim Schouten 23%
District 24 seat
Rep. Lance Clow 73%
Paul Thompson 26%
Lincoln County
Shoshone Courthouse Bond
No 69%
Yes 30%
County Commissioner Seat 1
Joann Rutler 84%
Davis Schoolcraft 14%