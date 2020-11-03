Magic Valley Election Highlights

Here is a look at some specific races in the Magic Valley and state. For a full list of results statewide go HERE:

Sen. Jim Risch beat out Paulette Jorden, 62% to 33%.

Rep. Mike Simpson retains his position against challengers.

Rep. Russ Fulcher will also retain his position.

Minidoka County

The ballot measure to recall the mayor for the city of Heyburn:

For: 62.96%

Against: 37.04%

Twin Falls County

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Levy

Yes 59%

No 37%

Twin Falls County Commissioner

Brent Reinke 76%

Jim Schouten 23%

District 24 seat

Rep. Lance Clow 73%

Paul Thompson 26%

Lincoln County

Shoshone Courthouse Bond

No 69%

Yes 30%

County Commissioner Seat 1

Joann Rutler 84%

Davis Schoolcraft 14%