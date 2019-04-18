Magic Valley Symphony Celebrating Earth Day With Performance

The Magic Valley Symphony is performing a pops concert to celebrate Earth Day the last Friday in April. Earth Day is Monday, April 22.

The concert, which will be accompanied with local art and photography, is taking place on April 26, at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, according to details on the Twin Falls Chamber Of Commerce website.

The event will run 90 minutes, and begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at a number of area locations, including Dunkley Music, Kurt's Pharmacy and Desert Book, and at the CSI Auditorium box office.

This performance is described as an all ages event. Ticket prices are $10/adults, $8/seniors, and $5/students. Westwater Arts will be featured during the performance, along with work by Magic Valley artists. Event details can be downloaded by clicking here .

For questions regarding the Magic Valley Symphony Concert, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, contact Camille Barigar, at 208-732-6288.