Missing: Police And Family Seek Help Finding South Idaho Teenager

Police in southeastern Idaho this week have put out the word about a Blackfoot teenager that hasn't been seen or heard from by family since April 3.

The Blackfoot Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating 17-year-old Kynley Diann Wright. Her last communication with family was on April 3. Kynley is a white female, weighs approximately 140 pounds and is listed at 5'5" in height, according to the police department's update .

Wright has a one distinguishing feature that might aid in identification. Kynley has a scar on her forehead, has blue eyes and is known to wear glasses from time to time. Wright also has both ears pierced. The teen was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans, with cowboy boots. She has also been known to use the last name Metcalf.

Blackfoot is located 130 miles northeast of Twin Falls. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kynley Wright, please contact the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, at 208-785-1234 .