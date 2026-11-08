Man, the Gang of Nate thugs are angry about the election results, and as usual, they're playing the victim and looking for someone else to blame. Here’s a quaint thought: you win by getting the most votes. They didn’t. Now, they’re back to playing the old losing hand. I don’t know about you, but if I saw my political juice being depleted, I would consider a new strategy. When they don’t get what they want, they get louder. Call it a primal scream of latent bitterness over always being picked last at school. They’ve recruited a couple of new podcasters from the criminal class to join in the thuggery, but I don’t think anyone’s paying attention. I’m already making holiday plans.

I mentioned in a post yesterday that some of the vanquished are making noises (what’s new!) about joining the child-molester, I mean, Constitution Party. Are they sure there’s any room left on a bandwagon filled with cranks, crackpots, and child-killers? That last one sure proves there’s no vetting process. Just show up, and they’ll nominate you for Governor. That fellow was once on my show. When he left the building, the women in the office all told me he creeped them out. Anyhow, the upcoming legislative replacements won’t need remedial training.

Onto the National Level

In looking over the election map, Idaho and a few like-minded states are now islands in a socialist sea. I saw a post on Substack, which you can read by clicking here, and it made me long for an America that’s now vanished.

Bill Colley Bill Colley

A few minutes before I saw the post, I was thinking about where I grew up. If I were getting up there this morning at sunrise, the weather would be nice, and November never offers much decent weather. On nice days when I was a boy, 60 years ago, you could walk out onto the street, and there would be the sound of birds, an occasional milk tanker passing by, and the groan of a bicycle. Not the whirring sound from multiple speeds, but someone pedaling a classic old bike, which you could hear groan as the rider shifted weight on the seat. If I walked a couple of blocks downtown, the fallen leaves not yet raked would make a swoosh-swoosh sound. The diner would be packed, mostly by men who were on their way to work, or had just finished morning chores. They would chat about the news of the day, and the game the night before.

It was still a few weeks too early for the four high school classes to decorate their Christmas trees. There would be one on every corner of the main intersection in town, known as the four corners, because it was the only one in town that matched the definition. We were immune to the trouble in the streets elsewhere. It was a TV show, nothing else. Men in my hometown had “brush cuts”. Flat tops, if you will. Many of the moms didn’t work outside the house.

There weren’t any hippies or dope. There were a few places where some of the teenagers would sneak off to drink beer, and everyone knew the locations, but as long as there wasn’t trouble, it wasn’t considered a nuisance. Life started to change in the 70s. Drugs arrived. Unwed parents. Suicides. There was a moment during the Reagan years when it looked as if we were headed for a restoration, but the Clinton years put the Land of Do As You Please into high gear. Now the country is going full European. The socialists are moving into territory where a nanny state has already racked up 40 trillion dollars in debt. The old culture is dead and buried. Mark my words, Woke 3.0 is coming, and you won’t like the outcome if you’re not feeding at the public trough. It’s going to control every aspect of your life, and if you don’t kowtow…

Where Trump Stands in This Downfall

The sycophants won’t like my opinion, but I’m an old man and don’t give a hoot what they think. History won’t remember President Trump kindly. I hear the pundits say he was elected to seal the border, and he accomplished that task. But he was also elected to restore the America that those of us with gray hair remember. In fact, he has spoken well of the same era, but he got lost in self-aggrandizement.

Last Wednesday morning I received an email from a woman named Tammy:

Good morning Bill,

I just wanted to say after watching the election last night and all through this early morning I have been feeling down-pressed and I must say a little hopeless not about our state but about the rest of the country and about the future lives of my kids and grandkids, but after listening to you for a short while this morning I must say I’m in a much better mood and maybe my day will just be a little better but I just wanted to ride in and say that you’re amazing I’m sure you hear this all the time but I just wanted to say I absolutely love you and thank you!

I was touched, but I fear for the future of the kids and grandchildren. The world I knew is never coming back.

A similar version of this essay appeared on Substack.