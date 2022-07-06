First Possible Case of Monkeypox Reported in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health authorities have reported the first case of probable monkeypox in the Gem State. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare the single and only possible case at this time involved a person that traveled internationally. Monkeypox originated in Africa with roughly 6,000 cases reported outside the continent; more than 500 of the cases are in the United States. Officials with the South Central Public Health District said the case does not involve an individual in the Magic Valley. The Central Public Health District sent samples off to be positively confirmed as monkeypox. According to IDHW, "Monkeypox is contagious and spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact. Some people will have flu-like symptoms — such as a fever, body aches, and chills — and may have swollen lymph nodes in the days before a rash appears. The rash may start on any body part as small, red spots. They can become firm and circular with a defined border, and may become pus-filled with an indentation (like a dot) in the middle. Someone with monkeypox is contagious from the time their symptoms begin until all lesions have healed and fresh skin has formed." The cases in the United States were either a result of international travel or the importation of animals. “We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist in a statement. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible--although please phone ahead before going in person.” None of the cases reported in the United States have been fatal.

