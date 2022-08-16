Monkeypox Cases at Nine in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say monkeypox cases are up to nine in the state since the first detection in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed the latest number of cases since monkeypox was first detected in July. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), monkeypox is a virus that is spread through close or intimate contact with infected people or contact with items used by someone infected like clothing or utensils. “One of the most common symptoms of this disease is a rash that leads to bumps on the skin,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiology manager in a statement. “If you have an exposure to someone with monkeypox and develop symptoms call your provider for possible evaluation and testing.” Officials said the bumps look like pimples or blisters that show up anywhere on the body, including the mouth. Other symptoms are fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes. SCPHD said people should avoid personal contact with others showing symptoms of the virus. Avoiding contact with items used by an infected person like clothing, bedding, utensils, and even doorknobs are also advised. The health district said there are antivirals available to treat people and SCPHD has a limited supply of vaccines available for people exposed to monkeypox or meet the criteria for high-risk individuals. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports more than 11,000 cases nationwide. The CDC says monkeypox is being treated with antivirus and vaccines that are used to treat smallpox because of their similar genetic make-up.

