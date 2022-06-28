Check Out Video Of Biker Launching Off The Snake River Canyon For Fun

Picture by Bill Colley.

Twin Falls is the only place where you can legally BASE Jump off without a permit. People from all over the world come to Twin Falls to pull off some miraculous stunts. This man decided to perform a stunt a little differently, with a motorcycle, a ramp, and some parachutes.

Seriously, check out this video of this guy on a motorcycle, flying off a ramp and parachuting down into the canyon. The video itself makes my skin crawl a little because I hate heights. That being said, I can only imagine how beautiful and how much of a rush it is to do that.

Some people are curious about how he managed to do it. I am not 100 percent sure, but it appears he did this on private property over by Pillar Falls. His bike also had a parachute so the bike did not likely get damaged. It definitely did not stay there.

The drone footage is pretty epic. I love that people are able to have experiences like this on their own. I will never do something like this. I love that at the very end you can see the Perrine Bridge in the background. He definitely looked like he was enjoying himself.

The first time I watched it I have to admit it made my stomach drop. I was so afraid the bike was ruined and he was hurt. That 15 seconds of fear was easily alleviated. I do not believe it is legal to do something like this on public lands. That is why I believe it was done on private property. And again, the bike is not sitting in the canyon, it was retrieved.

