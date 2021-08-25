The force will be strong in Boise this weekend as the nerds gather for the 2021 Boise Comic Arts Festival. Events happen in person at JUMP in Boise on Saturday, August 28th, and virtual online activities will take place on Sunday the 29th. I'm bummed I just heard about this because I am heading down to Utah for a family reunion at a renaissance fair. I'd much rather go to a comics fan gathering.

2021 Boise Comic Arts Festival

The Boise Public Library organizes the festival each year, which is a pretty impressive undertaking. The Twin Falls Public Library has great events they put together for the community, but nothing as big as the Boise Comic Arts Festival. The event is an opportunity for the community to gather, often in costumes, and celebrate their love of comic books and the characters in them.

Schedule For Boise Comic Arts Festival

The Boise Comic Arts Festival takes place on Saturday, August 28 from 10AM to 5PM and Sunday, the 29th from 10Am to 3:30PM.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, the event will take place at JUMP in Boise. It will include cosplay contests, life-sized Candyland and Pac-Man games, Jedi Padawan training, a comic creation contest, board game swap, and more. Vendors and exhibits will also be set up at the event.

The Sunday portion of the event will take place online with forums and workshops throughout the day. Register in advance at the Boise Public Library website.

Twin Falls Comic Book Store Scramble City Comics New Location In Twin Falls

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies